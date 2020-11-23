Columbia attorney David Tyson Smith vying for Kendrick’s seat

Columbia attorney David Tyson Smith announced his intention to run for the House seat soon to be vacated by state Rep. Kip Kendrick.

“Rep. Kendrick has been a role model in the Missouri House, gaining the trust of legislators, officeholders, and staff throughout state government,” Smith said. “I would like to add my legal expertise and negotiation skills along with his degree of integrity and commitment in the continued service to the citizens in House District 45.”

Smith, an attorney who practices personal injury and criminal defense cases through Smith and Parnell LLC. in Columbia, submitted his intention to be considered for the Democratic candidate in the upcoming special election by the Boone County Democratic Central Committee Monday.

Smith previously served as part of the city’s Citizen Police Review Board which he helped organize in 2011. Smith also participated in demonstrations in the community over this summer’s civil unrest.

“It is easy to become pessimistic with all the chaos and division in politics right now,” Smith said. “I choose optimism and will do everything I can to help restore citizen confidence in our state government. I stand ready to secure the confidence of the Democratic Central Committee in my ability to succeed Rep. Kendrick.”

Smith said it was too early to discuss policy or a platform, noting the process was in its earliest stages.

“The timing seemed right on this,” Smith told The Missouri Times. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse or anything with this. I want the process to play out before I get out ahead of everything; officials still have to go through the nomination process and figure out how they’re going to handle the situation as well.”

Kendrick, the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee and the Special Committee on Government Oversight, announced he would vacate his House seat last week. He is leaving the legislature to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Sen. Greg Razer.

Kendrick also sits on the Ethics and Higher Education committees.

It will be up to the governor to call a special election to fill the seat for HD 45.

Cover image: Smith and Parnell Facebook LLC page.