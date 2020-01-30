Coordinating Board for Higher Education member confirmed by Senate

W. Dudley McCarter was confirmed by the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on Wednesday, and by the full Senate on Thursday.

Governor Mike Parson appointment McCarter to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) in September.

McCarter, St. Louis, is a founding member of Behr, McCarter & Potter, P.C. He previously served as president of The Missouri Bar and the St. Louis County Bar Association, and was a captain in the United States Army Reserves. He was the first in his family to graduate with a college degree.

“I’m looking forward to serving on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education,” McCarter said. “What little success I’ve had, I attribute to the education I got at one of our state universities. Public higher education is so important to the decisions of our state, and for economic growth in Missouri.”

McCarter earned his bachelor’s degree from Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri. He served as president of the Mizzou Alumni Association, a board member of the Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri, and the Parkway School District school board.

The CBHE oversees the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, which serves as the administrative arm of the board and is led by the commissioner of higher education. The CBHE members – one from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large – are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or on Facebook and Twitter @MoDHEWD.