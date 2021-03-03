Coordinating Board for Higher Education votes to expand Fast Track eligible programs

Students studying public health now eligible for Fast Track grants

The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) voted to add public health to the list of eligible program areas for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant during its March 3 meeting.

Students studying in an approved public health program will be eligible to receive Fast Track grants starting in fall 2021.

Fast Track addresses workforce needs by providing grants to adult students as they pursue a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need. Public health programs include degrees and certificates in health services administration, public health genetics, community health, among others.

“Over the past 12 months, we have seen the value of the public health profession on full display,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “With the addition of this new program area, Fast Track will help more Missourians advance their careers, as well as build the public health infrastructure the state needs to face challenges similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Individuals who have not already earned a bachelor’s degree, are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years, and who meet certain income caps can apply for a Fast Track grant. The grants are designed to ensure, when combined with other governmental financial aid, that tuition and fees are fully covered.

In June 2019, the CBHE voted to approve an initial list of programs eligible for Fast Track grants. Each year, the CBHE receives requests to expand Fast Track’s scope to include additional instructional areas. By statute, the board is required to review the list annually, leaving open the option to grow the program in subsequent years.

The board discussed adding General Biology and Air Transportation to the list of eligible programs but ultimately did not approve either for the 2021-22 academic year.

Learn more about the Fast Track Grant at mofasttrack.com.