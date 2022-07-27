Coveted Ehlmann endorsement goes to Mike Carter in crowded SD 10 race

St. Charles County, Mo. — A powerful voice in St. Charles County politics has given his endorsement for the suburban Senate District 10. SD 10 encompasses a chunk of the eastern and central parts of the state, spreading from the Mississippi River to Jefferson City and Callaway County.

Steve Ehlmann has been the County Executive for St. Charles County since 2007. He is favored to win re-election in the current cycle.

Ehlmann holds political sway in the county, and his endorsement was coveted in a four-man race to replace term-limited Sen. Jeanie Riddle. Ehlmann represented St. Charles County in both the upper and lower chambers of the Missouri legislature before becoming County Executive.

The former circuit judge went the judicial route with his endorsement, as he endorsed Wentzville judge Mike Carter Tuesday. Carter earned a master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri and has experience in television production as well as experience working in the Attorney General’s office.

“I am honored to have received the support of Steve Ehlmann,” Carter said in a press release. “Steve has accomplished so much for the citizens of the county over his 16 years in office, spurring extensive economic development and infrastructure improvements, while keeping taxes low.”

There is no Democrat running in SD 10, meaning the Republican primary essentially serves as the general election. Carter is seeking to win that primary race in a crowded field that includes state representatives Travis Fitzwater, R-Holt’s Summit, Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City and Bryan Spencer, R-Wentzville.

Though Carter has Wentzville roots, defeating three state representatives with established voter bases in the district is a tall task for someone with no state legislature experience. Ehlmann’s endorsement has the potential to be highly influential and gives Carter crucial momentum with less than a week left before the Aug. 2 primaries.

Featured Image Courtesy of Mike Carter