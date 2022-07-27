F150 Campaign Tour Day 1

We stopped in at Bones for lunch, and sat at the bar for a really good prime rib sandwich. There we visited with Gary who is a plummer. His take on the race was: “Look, my wife works for DNR. It actually matters to our family more who is our state senator than our US Senator. I think Bernskoetter has done a good job for us, and we need someone who will take running the budget seriously.”

How does he see the race right now? “We are gonna work right up until Tuesday but I feel good about it.”

Does he believe that his fellow senate republican colleagues are backing his opponent? “My colleagues no, a small group of self interested politicians who would rather obstruct the Senate than pass conservative policy, yeah, I think they are pulling some strings behind the scenes to try and ensure they have the ability to keep up the chaos next year.”

Is he surprised by how spirited the race has become? “No. If I was behind I would be running an as you say “spirited” race too.”

A few takeaways from the conversation with the always talkative Senator Bernskoetter: “We are running a full out campaign radio, mail, signs, all of it.”

From there we went to Phelps County where we visited with Senator Justin Brown. Here are a few takeaways from our conversation while he knocked doors.

“I knew this would be a real race, and I’ve been out on the doors especially in the new parts of the district.”

On the new parts of the district. “I’ve really focused on getting to Wright and Laclede Counties and visiting with people. Senator Eslinger and Rep. Kelly have been very very helpful in meeting people in Wright County but to be honest I’ve been all over both counties before doing business and various things so those roads and farms are by no means new to me.”

On his fundraising. “I have worked hard the last four years producing wins for the folks in my district so yes I’m proud that folks like the Farm Bureau and the NRA and the business groups have been so supportive of my campaign. That is something I’m honored by.”

How he sees the race ending up. “You know it’s been a real race, we have went all out, but you know I kinda felt a turn in the race a couple weeks ago when folks started paying attention. Just after the 4th I felt like the race really started moving in our direction. We are gonna run through the finish line, but we’re running confidently.”

We stopped in at the Tater Patch while we were in town, and while we were there we sat at the table with the Gregory family from Waynesville. They bought Gussie not one but two pieces of chocolate lava cake which we would see again upchucked on the side of the road outside Sedalia.