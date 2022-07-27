#MOSen Daily Round-up: July 27

Jefferson City, Mo. — With the Senate primary elections soon drawing to a close, the Missouri Times will put out daily updates on how each candidate is spending their final week on the campaign trail.

Republican Candidates

Eric Schmitt: The race’s front-runner kicked off his final push for the Republican nomination today, making the first three stops on his “Save America” tour.

Schmitt made his first stop in Lebanon, Mo. and followed it up with a stop in Osage Beach, Mo. Schmitt will finish off his first day on tour with a rally in Columbia, Mo. on the same night as Lucas Kunce holds a rally of his own in the Boone County city.

Schmitt’s tour will go until Aug 1, the day before votes are cast and will take him as far west as St. Joseph, Mo. and as far east as St. Louis. A strong tour should see Schmitt hold his lead in the race.

With the most cash on hand, he’s expected to flood the airwaves this week.

Vicky Hartzler: Hartzler is dedicating her time to securing the pro-life voter base over the next two days.

After just one stop in Camdenton, Mo. Wednesday morning, the Congresswoman heads to Chesterfield for a “pro-life meet and greet” with other notable pro-life voices. Hartzler will continue the meet and greet tomorrow in Pevely, Mo., and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Hartzler has continued to use her last days of campaigning to focus on specific voter bases that she thinks she needs the support of to come from behind on Schmitt.

Eric Greitens: After a period without public appearances following his closed deposition regarding alleged child abuse, Greitens put out an announcement of events on his Twitter feed Tuesday.

While the embattled former Governor did not have any events Wednesday, he is gearing up for a run of events on Thursday and Friday. Greitens promised “more events to be announced soon,” in his Twitter post.

Mark McCloskey: McCloskey’s team split their resources between Gasconade and St. Charles County Wednesday.

McCloskey will be attending the Gasconade County parade and demolition derby in the evening, while his team works the St. Charles County fair.

McCloskey said he is “trying to meet as many human beings as possible,” in his last week before the primary. He added that he’s doubled his radio ad spending as the race draws to a close.

Democrat Candidates

Trudy Busch Valentine: Wednesday was a quiet day for Busch Valentine, she had no in-person events, according to her website.

The Busch beer heiress has used her personal fortune to spend enormous amounts of money on advertisements lately. Since starting in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets, she has branched out to Columbia, Mo. and Springfield, Mo.

Lucas Kunce: Kunce will kick off his last push to win the nomination Wednesday evening with a rally in Columbia, Mo. The Navy vet and former Pentagon staffer is narrowly behind Busch Valentine, according to Tuesday’s Emerson poll.

Kunce will hold rallies in Springfield, Mo., St. Louis and Kansas City before the primary election is over.

Kunce is being heavily outspent, though he is on the air in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield markets but has put a focus on digital content.

Editorial Note: As the Aug. 2nd primary approaches, The Missouri Times will cover where each candidate spent their final days on the campaign trail

Featured Image: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks to a crowd at a joint rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on July 23. Schmitt is considered the front runner for the Republican nomination at this point in the race. (@Eric_Schmitt/Twitter)