Dallas Ernst launches Skyline Strategies consulting firm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dallas Ernst launched Skyline Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm, on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“I’ve had incredible opportunities to be a part of winning teams, and I’ve seen firsthand that every candidate or cause is unique,” Ernst said. “Skyle Strategies is going to be focused on providing creative and innovative solutions to each of our clients so that they can stand out when it counts.”

Ernst, who was named to The Missouri Times’ 30 Under 30 List in 2020, is the former political director for Gov. Mike Parson’s successful gubernatorial campaign. He’s also worked for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Victory Enterprises in the digital advertising space.

Ernst holds degrees in political science and strategic communication from the University of Missouri.

On its website, Skyline Strategies compares the uniqueness of a skyline to that of a campaign or cause.

“We refuse to shove round pegs into square holes,” Ernst said. “What makes each client distinguishable is what will ultimately motivate our target audience and help us reach our goal.”

“Dallas Ernst knows how to combine hard work with cutting edge tactics and brings a statewide political network to engage on behalf of clients. As a member of Gov. Parson’s 2020 campaign team that achieved a historic margin of victory, I saw firsthand the value Dallas brought to the effort,” Mike Hafner of Spartan Strategic Consulting said in a statement. “In just a short career, he has already earned impressive wins, and with Skyline Strategies, Dallas will continue to be a force in Missouri in the years ahead.”

Ernst urged those interested in the new firm to send an email to dallas[at]skylinestrategic.com.