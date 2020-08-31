The Missouri Times 2020 30 Under 30 List

The Missouri Times is proud to bring to you this year’s 30 Under 30 class. From lobbyists to Capitol staffers and more, the 2020 honorees work tirelessly around the clock to make Missouri a better place.

Chris Nuelle; press secretary for Attorney General Eric Schmitt



Chris Nuelle is used to juggling. On any given day, he can be found vacillating between penning a press release regarding a human trafficking case to putting together an anti-crime event to aiding Attorney General Eric Schmitt in cracking down on crooked contractors.

“The breadth and depth of the Attorney General’s Office’s duties and responsibilities are huge — more than people realize,” Nuelle said. “We do a whole lot of different things, and cracking down on violent crime is one of the more important ones.”

Nuelle, 24, has served as Schmitt’s press secretary since January 2019 — a job that requires him to write quickly and be in constant communication with the press. And according to Nuelle, working with reporters to “help shape the message of the office” is one of the best parts of the job.

“Chris is very smart, has an incredible work ethic, and is committed to doing the right thing,” Schmitt said. “I’ve always been impressed with how good Chris is on his feet, providing open and honest information as he communicates with the news media on behalf of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Besides that, Chris’ sense of humor and good nature make him a joy to work with on a daily basis.”

Nuelle’s first Missouri political job came while he was still attending Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. During his sophomore year, he volunteered with Catherine Hanaway’s gubernatorial campaign to help with media relations and social media.

After graduation, the St. Louis native moved to New York to work for the Congressional Leadership Fund. But it wasn’t too long before he ultimately found his way back to the Show-Me State to do communications for the Missouri Republican Party.

But in working for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Nuelle has found a role model in his boss.

“He’s accessible, he’s down to earth, he’s easy to talk to. He has real motivation and drive to help the people of Missouri,” Nuelle said. “It’s rare to have someone in politics who cares about the state he represents as much as he does. It makes my job easier to know I’m working for someone who truly cares about the issues he’s working on.”

Sarah Schlemeier Henke; governmental affairs consultant at Gamble & Schlemeier

Sarah Schlemeier Henke is creative and inquisitive with a heart for the health care industry. And she’s translated her passions expertly into her work as a government affairs consultant at Gamble & Schlemeier.

Despite her dad’s successful lobbying career, Henke wasn’t always sure she wanted to follow down that path. She knew she wanted to dive deeper into the United States’ involvement in health care policy and took off into the nonprofit world immediately after graduating from the University of Missouri. One role, in particular, allowed Henke to connect with rural health clinics to educate them on how legislation debated in the Capitol would impact them.

“I made sure they understood how impactful their voice could be in Jefferson City and the importance of engaging with the association for a unified effort. Then I realized how influential this strategy was paired with lobbying,” the 28-year-old said.

Henke joined Gamble & Schlemeier in 2016 where she works with a bevy of health-related clients, including the Missouri Health Care Association and Missouri Society of Anesthesiologists along with a host of other physician and pharmacy groups.

“In health care, there’s just so much of an impact each policy has on people,” Henke said. “I really enjoy the creative environment where you can come up with different solutions and avenues you can take to deliver the intended result.”

“I thrive under high-pressure situations,” she continued. “I love looking at the statutes after the dust settles and remembering crossing out that one word and inserting another word instead when amendments were being thrown around and compromises being reached. It’s really good to see a high-pressure situation pay off.”

But aside from her work with the firm, Henke also founded Advocacy360, a Jefferson City-based organization that helps with the development and building of grassroots networks, in 2016.

“Through her work with our firm and broader efforts at Advocacy360, Sarah has become a guiding force in changing the way we approach creating comprehensive legislative strategies that help clients broaden their base of support and then effectively utilize it to win,” said Bill Gamble, president of Gamble & Schlemeier.

Henke is currently working toward her Master’s in public affairs through the Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri and is expected to graduate in December 2020. She resides in Columbia with her husband, Hayden, and two pups.

Naeem Jenkins-Nixon; managing political director of the Missouri Democrats

Naeem Jenkins-Nixon is a director. Not of movies, like he thought he’d be when he studied communications in college, but of candidates, voters, volunteers, and more. At 29 years old, Jenkins-Nixon is the managing political director of the Missouri Democratic Party, a position he’s only held since March 2020.

“Naeem is a great part of the Missouri Democratic Party team,” Lauren Gepford, the party’s executive director, said. “His experience in government, non-profit, and campaigns has been beneficial to our political operations.”

Jenkins-Nixon came to Missouri earlier this year after spending more than a year at the Biden Institute in Delaware. A New York native, Jenkins-Nixon got his start in politics by working for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown right after college. He worked first as a communications specialist before eventually climbing the ranks as a confidential aide where he handled both communications and policy work.

During the 2016 cycle, Jenkins-Nixon worked for the Democratic National Committee as an organizer in Western New York. But Missouri Democrats like state Sen. Jill Schupp and Auditor Nicole Galloway eventually attracted Jenkins-Nixon to Missouri.

“It was just a movement that seemed like something I wanted to be a part of. Coming from the Democratic side of politics, I think there can be a lot of great gains here, and I felt I could contribute in a positive manner,” he said.

As the managing political director of the Missouri Democrats, Jenkins-Nixon, who is based in St. Louis, provides a bevy of resources for candidates and staffers alike — including checking in on people’s mental health during campaigns.

“Moving the necessary pieces into place, it’s a great joy for me to do,” Jenkins-Nixon said. “I enjoy problem-solving and bringing folks to a consensus on ideas or topics, whether it’s staff or outside partners.”

And thus Jenkins-Nixon became a director after all.

