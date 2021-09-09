David Gregory endorsed by Missouri firefighter groups in auditor bid

The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters (MSCFF) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 2665 have backed Rep. David Gregory’s campaign for state auditor.

The MSCFF represents more than 6,000 firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and paramedics across the state. Gregory said he hoped to continue working with first responders to ensure adequate funding for equipment and training.

“I am honored to earn the endorsement of more than 6,000 firefighters across Missouri in this campaign,” Gregory said. “I have serious concerns about whether we are sufficiently funding our volunteer firefighters in rural Missouri, and as state auditor, I want to conduct a performance audit on these political subdivisions to determine what more we can do to support these local heroes. Missouri’s volunteer firefighters put their lives in danger for our families for free. The least we can do as a state is ensure they have the proper equipment and training needed to mitigate their risk.”

Local 2665 serves eight counties — including Gregory’s district in St. Charles County — and nearly 1,800 members. Cory Hogan, firefighter and executive vice president for Local 2665 Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri, praised Gregory’s dedication to the state’s first responders.

“David Gregory is a tenacious advocate for Missouri firefighters and police and has what it takes to be an outstanding auditor for Missouri,” Hogan said. “On behalf of the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters, we are proud to endorse his campaign to be Missouri’s next auditor. We have confidence in David’s ability to dig deep and uncover wasteful spending and work to build greater trust between Missourians and their government at all levels.”

Gregory, a Republican, launched his campaign last month after representing HD 96 in St. Louis County for four years where he is the chairman of the Special Committee on Government Accountability. He also garnered the endorsement of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Thus far, Gregory is set to face Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who launched his campaign in July.

Auditor Nicole Galloway announced in June that she would not seek re-election or run for another political position in 2022. The lone Democratic statewide elected official in Missouri, Galloway unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Mike Parson last year. She was appointed to the auditor position in 2015 and was elected to maintain the seat in 2018.

As of the latest campaign finance filings, Fitzpatrick reported nearly $99,500 cash on hand. Gregory reported having nearly $107,000 cash on hand during the same reporting period.