Dean Plocher elected next House speaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Dean Plocher was unanimously elected to serve as the next speaker of the House.

Plocher will take the leadership position in January 2023 after being officially elected by the legislative body. He has been serving as the majority floor leader and will continue in that role until 2023.

“I want to thank the majority caucus for their unanimous support and their confidence to lead us forward in these historic times,” Plocher said. “The work we have before us is both challenging and important. Missourians expect us to pass commonsense bills that protect our freedoms and preserve the Missouri values that have made our state great.”

Plocher has represented HD 89 in St. Louis County since he won a special election in 2015. He manages his own law firm in Clayton.

“I look forward to leading my colleagues in the Missouri House in 2023, to do the work we were sent here to do – which is to do our best every day to address the challenges before us with common sense, purpose, and dedication to the cause of leaving Missouri better then when we arrived,” Plocher said.