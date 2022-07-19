Press Release: Department of Natural Resources awards $856,000 to Greenfield

Jefferson City – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $856,000 in financial assistance to the city of Greenfield for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment and collection system. The project is estimated to cost $1.86 million and is expected to be completed by May 2023.

The project includes improvements to the city’s irrigation system and rehabilitation and realignment of the collection system, increasing the existing lagoon’s irrigation capacities. Upgrading the collection system will involve sewer rehabilitation and additional cleaning and scoping of sewer mains to identify and potentially perform repairs.

The project is expected to reduce the number of emergency discharges during non-irrigation months to minimize wet weather flows, reducing discharges to local tributaries during the recreational season. The improvements will also extend the wastewater system’s efficiency and lifespan so that it can continue to serve the city well into the future.

The project’s funding consists of a $428,000 loan and a $428,000 grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Also included is a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and $257,466 in local funds. The funding provided by the Department of Natural Resources is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers $428,000 in principal and approximately $131,000 interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community must have is effective water treatment systems that meet residents’ needs,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Quality infrastructure affects the lives of every Missourian, and we make it a priority to help Missouri communities plan and fund water treatment system improvements that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”

“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities make water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection systems rehabilitation and extensions, combined sewer overflow corrections, and security, efficiency, and conservation measures. Qualified communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project from a department project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.