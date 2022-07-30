F150CampaignTour Days 4 & 5

Gussie snagged a milkshake from Dairy Delight and continued his streak of picking the Cardinals to win every state senate primary.

We visited with Ben Brown who has worked as hard as anyone in the state.

He said they have volunteers out in every county in the district. He feels that they have out door knocked the field 10-1.

The anti Brown ad spending has been ratcheted up. I asked Ben if he was surprised by that

development. I’ll quote his response verbatim: “I have no intentions of letting more than $150,000 from abortion industry supporters steal this Republican primary from the voters. They are trying to stop me because they know I am a conservative fighter who opposes abortion, is endorsed by Missouri Right to Life, and will not be beholden to lobbyist and special interest groups. My grassroots army will continue to spread our conservative message between now and Tuesday and educate voters on the new abortion industry money that has entered this race.”