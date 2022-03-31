Kyle Aubuchon, senior advisor to Parson, files for Butler County clerk

Kyle Aubuchon, the director of Boards and Commissions for Gov. Mike Parson, has filed for Butler County clerk.

Aubuchon, a 10-year resident of Poplar Bluff, has worked in the Governor’s Office since the beginning of the Parson administration — so he is no new face to working in government. He previously served as a field representative for Congressman Jason Smith and started his political career as a campaign manager for state Sen. Doug Libla, eventually serving as his chief of staff.

“I look forward to assisting the county commission on advancing economic development and infrastructure, protecting county taxpayers, and administering smooth and fair elections,” Aubuchon said. “Right now, I’m at the peak of public service by working in the Governor’s Office. So, I feel like I’m at the top of state government in what I do, and with my years of experience here and knowledge, I can bring some of those tools or relationships back home to Butler County where I call home now, and hopefully bring some opportunities and resources that the county currently does not have.”

During his tenure in the Governor’s Office, Aubuchon has led collaborations with Missouri’s cities and counties and faith leaders. He was also instrumental in planning the historic Bicentennial Inauguration Ceremony in 2021 and managed communications with external stakeholders for developing the Show-Me-Strong Recovery Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aubuchon, his wife Ashley, and their daughter call Poplar Bluff home. They are active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and supporters of the Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club; he is a member of the Knights of Columbus and The MASTERS (Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society).

“My favorite things about Butler County are probably going out to eat with my wife at different restaurants on the weekends. Las Margaritas Mexican food is our favorite restaurant in town. We go there almost every weekend and support them, and the owners of the restaurant give back to the community a lot, so we really enjoy supporting them,” he said.

“Other than that, spending time on the Black River or the Current River on the weekends, and just the people in the community. There’s a reason why I wanted to make Poplar Bluff in Butler County my home and being back there full time is something I’m looking forward to having in my life.”