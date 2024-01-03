Hannah Beers Sutton brought on as HRCC Executive Director

The House Republican Campaign Committee (HRCC) has announced that Hannah Beers Sutton will take on the role of HRCC Executive Director.

“Hannah is precisely the right person to take on the role of executive director at HRCC. A seasoned professional, she has the ability and experience to propel Missouri House Republicans into the next decade,” said Rep. Jon Patterson, Majority Floor Leader. “I’m looking forward to seeing Hannah’s vision for the caucus and the 2024 elections come to life.”

The hire comes after the HRCC moved longtime advisor Jonathan Ratliff from Executive Director to senior consultant. Ratliff worked in the HRCC for 14 years, where he raised millions of dollars and helped win over 500 elections for Republicans. Now Beers Sutton will fill in the position.

“I could not be happier that Hannah is taking the reins of HRCC. She has already worked with our caucus for years and I know she will do an outstanding job leading the committee as Executive Director,” Ratliff said.

Beers Sutton was previously the Vice President of Clout Public Affairs, a subsidiary of Axiom Strategies. Her work has led to successful House Republican elections, especially contested ones.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the members of the Missouri House Republican caucus and further their mission throughout the state,” said Beers Sutton. “In the face of a daunting 2024 cycle, defending our supermajority is of the utmost importance. Now is the time to put our heads down and get to work.”

The hire comes at a pivotal time for Republican legislators. The 2024 legislative session starts tomorrow January 3 and has the makings to be a chaotic few months. The 2024 elections are also fast approaching. House Republicans may face tight races this fall and in 2026 as the Missouri political landscape continues to change.

Democrats have been chipping away at the Republican supermajority in the House, picking up three seats in the 2022 midterms. While it is unlikely the chamber will flip, the HRCC still has work to do in the lower chamber in the near future.





