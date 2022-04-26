Hartzler deemed most conservative in Missouri by national group

Harrisonville, MO – The American Conservative Union (ACU), the nation’s oldest conservative grassroots organization, has ranked Missouri Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler the most conservative member of Congress in the state of Missouri.

For Hartzler’s 2021 ranking of 89%, the Missouri Senate frontrunner received the ACU’s “Award for Conservative Achievement.” Top Missouri conservatives Senator Josh Hawley, Rep. Jason Smith, and Rep. Sam Graves joined Hartzler in receiving the honor.

“Being a conservative champion for our state means more than just talk. Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have fought for Republican principles in Washington and worked alongside President Trump to advance his America First agenda,” Hartzler said. “I am honored to receive this award from the American Conservative Union as my campaign to be Missouri’s next Senator continues to build unprecedented momentum.”

Since announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, Hartzler has achieved a Trump Score of 95.1%, as well as being ranked the third most conservative member of the U.S. House by GovTrack.

Missouri Senate Candidate Billy Long and anti-Trump House member Liz Cheney both scored similarly in the 70th percentile.

In recent weeks, leading grassroots organizations have consolidated behind Hartzler’s candidacy. Her campaign has received major endorsements from leading agriculture groups including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the Missouri Corn Growers Association. She has also received endorsements from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, as well as former Missouri Governor and U.S. Senator Kit Bond.

