Missouri Corn Growers Association endorse Hartzler for US Senate

The Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler for the open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday.

“The Missouri Corn Growers Association is pleased to lend our support to Vicky Hartzler in her race for the U.S. Senate,” MCGA President Jay Schutte, of Benton City, said. “A longtime supporter of corn growers and farmer herself, Vicky and her family understand the struggles government regulations can impose on agriculture.”

Hartzler has represented the 4th congressional district since 2011. She faces Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Sen. Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the Republican primary. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring.

“It’s more important than ever that the U.S. Senate has a representative of the people who understands Missouri’s number one industry and has rural Missouri values. That’s Vicky Hartzler. She knows first-hand the challenges and rewards of farming and has a tremendous amount of appreciation for our farmers and ranchers, agricultural associations, and ag businesses,” Hartzler’s team said.

To receive an endorsement from MCGA, Hartzler had to meet criteria established by the board of directors, a governing body comprised of 14 corn growers throughout Missouri. These standards include a strong voting record on MCGA’s top issues, as well as being a recipient of the organization’s esteemed Public Servant Award.

Hartzler is a family farm owner in Harrisonville and sits on the House Agriculture Committee.

“She listens to our questions and concerns and is committed to working alongside us as a supporter of the Next Generation Fuels Act to help reduce our dependence on foreign oil,” Schutte said. “We extend our thanks to Congresswoman Hartzler for her dedication to corn growers on the many different issues we face.”

The Missouri Corn Growers Association was formed in 1978 to advance policies that will help protect the rights of members, build new markets for corn, and increase opportunities through partnerships within agriculture and beyond.