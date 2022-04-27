Elijah Haahr hosting new radio show

Former House Speaker Elijah Haahr is hitting the airwaves.

The former Republican representative now hosts his own radio show, “The Elijah Haahr Show,” weekdays from 4-6 p.m. The show can be accessed through Springfields 93.3 KWTO radio station and can also be streamed on its mobile app.

Haahr represented HD 134 for eight years and served as the speaker for two legislative sessions. He was the youngest speaker in the nation when he assumed the position at the age of 36 in 2018.

His first episode aired on April 11, and his guests have included Senator Roy Blunt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, and Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins.

Haahr wants his show to focus more on life rather than issues surrounding the government.

“One of the things about being a conservative is that your life is not built around the government,” Haahr told the Springfield News-Leader. “The best things in your life are your family, going to church, going on vacation, watching sports, entertainment, things like that.”

Haahr’s plan is for each episode to ask his guests a central question that will then guide the discussion for the rest of the episode. The show also allows listeners to call in and opine on the question as well.

Aside from his new venture on the airways, Haahr is also working to break down barriers to rural health care through his role as the Noble Health Foundation’s executive director.