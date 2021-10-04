Here are the Democrats running against Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd congressional district

Congresswoman Ann Wagner is running for re-election in Missouri’s 2nd congressional district next year, and the Republican incumbent will face off against a handful of Democratic challengers.

Wagner, who has held the seat since 2013, confirmed she would run for re-election for CD 2 in August after considering jumping into the crowded contest for outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s position.

“The work I do in Congress — from putting forward legislation to protect our values to ensuring the veterans and every single person I represent in the St. Louis area receive the benefits they have earned to working with business and industry to grow economic opportunity for future generations — the 2nd congressional district is personal to me and my family,” Wagner said. “It is home.”

Wagner is a former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg and co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She is the third Republican woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

As it stands now, Missouri’s 2nd congressional district includes Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties. The last Democrat to hold the seat was Congresswoman Joan Horn, who served one term in the early 1990s.

Trish Gunby

State Rep. Trish Gunby launched her campaign for the seat just before Wagner’s announcement. She was elected to her seat in a 2019 special election, raising about $156,000 for that race.

In the Missouri Legislature, Gunby represents St. Louis County’s HD 99 which includes Manchester, Twin Oaks, and Valley Park. She is a member of the Economic Development, Utilities, Veterans, and Ways and Means committees and was re-elected to the seat last year.

Gunby is a former Citicorp Mortgage and Purina employee with a background in project management and marketing. She has been active in the community through local projects and volunteer work, particularly with advocating for LGBTQ rights and racial justice.

Ray Reed

Ray Reed, who served on then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s policy team and as party affairs organizer for the Missouri Democratic Party, officially launched his campaign at the end of September. Reed will turn 26 shortly after next year’s election, making him the youngest candidate to vie for Congress in 2022 so far.

Reed said he would focus on workforce development and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic if he were to win the seat.

Ben Samuels

Businessman Ben Samuels launched his bid in July. An entrepreneur from a long line of business owners, Samuels also has public service experience: He served as the managing operations officer for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and worked as director of special projects for Massachusetts Mayor Charlie Baker, according to his campaign.

Samuels has emphasized climate change and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in his campaign.