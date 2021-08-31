John Wiemann launches campaign for state Senate

House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann kicked off his campaign for state Senate Tuesday, promising to be a “constitutional conservative” leader in the upper chamber if elected.

Wiemann has represented HD 103 in St. Charles County since 2015. He is running to replace Sen. Bob Onder who is term-limited and represents what is now SD 2 ahead of redistricting.

“We need more constitutional conservative leaders in the Missouri state Senate who understand the importance of a limited government that gives all Missourians the freedom and opportunities to achieve the American Dream,” Wiemann said. “Politics attracts a lot of talkers, but government needs more effective doers and solution finders — leaders who can advance good conservative policies that empower people, not the government.”

Wiemann championed HB 271 this past legislative session which established a local government expenditure database, prohibited local officials from issuing certain blanket health orders and restrictions, and prevented public transit from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports, among a myriad of other things. He has also made advancing legislation restricting abortion and protecting gun rights a priority during his time in the General Assembly.

Additionally, Wiemann sponsored legislation regarding COVID liability protections and sought to modify how ballot language summary statements can be changed during the previous legislative session.

“Now more than ever, we need people with proven leadership experience in both the private and public sector,” Wiemann, who founded the Midwest Physician Insurance Advisors brokerage firm, said. “Small businesses are being crushed by excessive taxes and regulations. I want to continue being a champion for these job creators in the state Senate.”

The Missouri Times has ranked this Senate race as the No. 1 most competitive for 2022. Rep. Nick Schroer launched his candidacy in June, and Rep. Justin Hill is also vying for the seat. Onder is a member of the Conservative Caucus, the GOP primary is expected to be a test of conservative bona fides.

As of the latest campaign finance reports, Wiemann had more than $102,000 cash on hand as well as nearly $50,000 cash on hand in his PAC. Schroer had a little more than $49,000 cash on hand with $200,000 in his PAC. Hill had about $6,000 cash on hand.

Wiemann lives in O’Fallon with his wife and two sons. He has a campaign kickoff planned for later Tuesday in Cottleville. He is an alumnus of the University of Missouri.

“We love the people and communities of St. Charles County which is why we raised a family here, started a business here, and want to continue public service here to do our part to help ensure our area remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Wiemann said.