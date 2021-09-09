Lane Koch signs on as C3 Public Strategies vice president

Grassroots strategist Lane Koch joined C3 Public Strategies, a field campaign firm under Core Strategic Group (CSG), as a vice president this week.

CSG also acquired Koch’s consulting firm, Grassroots Girl LLC, which began providing voter contact platforms for campaigns last year.

“I am thrilled the Grassroots Girl brand is joining such a respected firm,” Koch said. “I look forward to providing clients at C3 Public Strategies with layered voter contact strategies for campaigns that are executed professionally, with integrity, and that utilize the most current applied political science, data, and technology. Joining the Core Strategic Group will provide great opportunities to help so many more outstanding people get elected and I am excited to be part of this next phase of C3’s growth.”

Koch has assisted Republican campaigns for more than a decade, having worked on U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s 2010 campaign and grassroots efforts for John McCain and Mitt Romney’s presidential bids. She also served as senior vice president of EZPolitix and national director of Vanguard Field Strategies’ Program and Business Development section. Vanguard received the 2020 Reed Award for Best Use of Paid Field Program during her tenure.

Koch helped manage 50 campaigns in 20 states during the 2018 election cycle, according to C3 parent Core Strategic Group.

“We are very excited to welcome Lane Koch and the Grassroots Girl brand to C3 Public Strategies and the Core Strategic Group of companies,” CSG President and CEO Jeff Flint said. “Having Lane based in our St. Louis office certainly strengthens our Midwest presence, but Lane’s experience shows she and her team are a nationwide force.”

C3 offers a myriad of services, including community organizing, phone and canvassing programs, and technology consulting. It was founded in 2018.