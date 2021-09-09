Jamie Burger running for assistant majority floor leader

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Jamie Burger informed his colleagues that he would vie for the assistant majority floor leader position in an email last month.

A formal announcement is expected during next week’s veto session, he said.

“After much discussion with my family and many of you, and many hours of personal contemplation and prayer, I have decided to run for Assistant Majority Floor Leader. I spent 18 years as part of the Scott County Commission, with 12 years as Presiding Commissioner and 37 years at Buzzi Unicem Cement Plant with 30 years in management. I believe this experience makes me ready for the task at hand.”

Burger is a freshman Republican who represents HD 148 with a love for all of southeast Missouri.

In the House, he serves on the Agriculture Policy, Local Government, and Transportation committees. He sponsored legislation during his first session that attempted to expand the offense of keeping a dangerous dog as well as one related to transgender athletes at public schools.

Burger worked at Buzzi Unicem USA, a ready-mix concrete supplier, for nearly four decades before he was elected to the House.

In a previous interview with The Missouri Times, Burger described himself as very faith-driven.

“My motto always is ‘God. Family. Job.’ And I’m gonna keep it in that order for the rest of my life,” Burger said.