Lost your vaccine card? Here’s what you can do in Missouri

Those who have received any of the COVID-19 vaccinations were given a small white card that lists the date and vaccine dose. While most places aren’t requiring proof of vaccinations, some businesses, like cruises and venues, might require proof of inoculation.

But what happens if you lose your card?

Missouri does not yet have a digital version of the vaccination card, but those who used the state’s Vaccine Navigator website to schedule their shot would have emails and information on their profiles showing their vaccination information, said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). However, that’s not exactly a digital version of the vaccination record card.

DHSS is not giving out replacement cards, Cox said, but Missourians can request immunization records from DHSS which would include that information.

Missourians can also contact their providers as some pharmacies, such as CVS, can reissue a card if the original has been lost or destroyed.

Some states, such as New York and California, are offering digital vaccination cards. Walmart, too, has a digital record for those who have been vaccinated at its pharmacies can access.

As of Friday, more than 2.3 million Missourians have completed the vaccination process. And 53.8 percent of adult Missourians have initiated the vaccination process. President Joe Biden had set a goal of 70 percent of adults in the U.S. receiving at least the first dose by July 4.