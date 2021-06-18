Missouri congressmen awarded for conservative voting records

The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) awarded four of Missouri’s congressional delegates for their 2020 voting records this week.

Congressmen Billy Long and Jason Smith were recognized with the award for Conservative Excellence for their 2020 voting records. Both scored 93 percent on the organization’s Ratings of Congress, which runs head-to-head comparisons of lawmakers’ voting records on priority areas for the group, including taxes, regulations, elections, the environment, and more. Congressmen Blaine Luetkemeyer and Sam Graves were also recognized for their scores, receiving 85 and 82 percent respectively.

The awards were presented during a ceremony this week in Virginia with 105 members of Congress receiving various awards. ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said the group was proud to recognize the delegates for their alignment with ACU’s mission.

“We hold these award presentations every year to recognize members of Congress for their conservative voting records,” Schlapp said. “Missouri Representatives Billy Long and Jason Smith both earned 93 percent ACU Ratings because their votes in the 2020 session reflect a firm commitment to conservative values. We were honored to host them at our event, and we commend them for holding the line against Nancy Pelosi’s socialist schemes.”

Of Missouri’s Republican delegates, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler scored 79 percent, Congresswoman Ann Wagner received 67 percent, Senator Roy Blunt scored 74 percent, and Senator Josh Hawley received 78 percent.

Schlapp unveiled the new rating platform this year; the updated system is meant to encourage conservative voting and is being used to determine speaking invitations for this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event which is scheduled to take place in Texas July 9-11.

Smith and Long are said to be considering bids for Blunt’s seat after Missouri’s senior senator announced he would not be seeking reelection. While they have yet to officially join the race, they would face at least one congressional colleague in the primary; Hartzler announced her bid last week, and Wagner has expressed interest in throwing her hat in the ring.