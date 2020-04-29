MDHEWD releases quarterly labor market summaries

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Office of Performance & Strategy has released its quarterly Labor Market Summaries. The summaries break Missouri down into 10 regions, looking at the number of job openings for various occupations from January through March 2020.

Missouri had a total of 173,074 job postings in the first three months of 2020; 72 percent are full-time positions. The state’s largest industry, health care and social assistance, also had the most total job openings.

Earlier this week, Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan outlining how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity next month.

“Economists and researchers are working to monitor and assess the long-term impact COVID-19 will have on Missouri’s economy and the job market,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “As Missourians get back to work, it will be important for job seekers to know the types of careers available.”

Data for this analysis were collected from more than 35,000 web sources, including job boards, newspapers, and large and small employer websites. To access the statewide data and the labor market numbers for each region, visit https://meric.mo.gov/workforce-research/job-summaries.