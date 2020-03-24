Coronavirus in Missouri: Which counties have implemented ‘stay at home’ rules?

With nearly 200 Missourians having tested positive for coronavirus, several counties and cities have implemented strict “stay at home” policies for residents.

Gov. Mike Parson, who declared a state of emergency on March 13, directed the state health director to order statewide social distancing. That order includes instructing Missourians to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and abstain from eating in restaurants and bars.

But some local municipalities have instituted more stringent guidelines. Here’s a look at what’s been implemented across the state. (This story will be updated.)

Branson

Branson’s Board of Aldermen approved a “stay-at-home” ordinance that goes into effect March 24 at 8 a.m.

Cass County

From March 24 to April 24, Cass County has ordered residents to only leave residences to perform “essential activities.”

Clay County

Clay County ordered residents to stay at home from March 24 to April 24 and to practice social distancing.

Jackson County

Jackson County is requiring residents to stay at home from March 24 until at least April 24 except for “essential needs.” Those deemed part of “vulnerable populations,” including elderly and individuals with health conditions, must stay home, the order said.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County has adopted new restrictions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The “stay-at-home” ordinance, goes into effect March 24 and lasts until April 23.

Platte County

The Platte County Health Department has ordered residents to stay at home unless conducting what has been deemed an “essential activity.” The order is in place beginning on March 24 for the next 30 days.

St. Joseph

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, those in the city of St. Joseph “are strongly encouraged to shelter in place by remaining in their respective residences, avoiding contact with people with whom they do not reside, and avoiding public places except when necessary to obtain food, supplies, and medical treatment,” according to the order.

Non-essential businesses will be prohibited from operating. A full list of businesses deemed essential are listed in the order. The order is in place until 11:59 p.m. on April 2.

St. Louis

Residents of the city of St. Louis are under a “stay at home” order beginning at 6 p.m. on March 23. Individuals will still be allowed to leave their homes to “continue meeting their basic needs.” The order is in place until April 22.

St. Louis County

A “stay at home” order is in place for those in St. Louis County beginning on March 23. Residents will still be able to go to the grocery store and take walks in public parks.

This story has been updated.

