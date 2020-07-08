MEC launches new annual reporting system

The Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) launched a new annual online reporting system for campaign data.

The MEC Annual Report System compiled data on lobbying, campaign finance, and personal financial disclosure information on public officials. Data is reported to the MEC throughout the year and is updated in real-time.

Information is available in the system from 2017 on.

“This system is part of an ongoing effort by the MEC team to provide up-to-date information to the public on its website,” MEC Executive Director Elizabeth Ziegler said in a statement. “We continuously seek ways to further the mission of the Commission by promoting transparency and by educating and increasing awareness of these important laws concerning public elections and officials.”

The report includes graphics and tables on campaign and candidate committees, total campaign finance activity, contributions over $5,000, lobbyist expenditures by group, candidate annual operating budgets, ordinances, and more.

Data from 2017 and 2018 is available via PDF rather than the interactive format due to changes in lobbyist reporting systems. Information on enforcement by the commission will be added to the system when it becomes available, according to the MEC.

The MEC Annual Report System can be found here.