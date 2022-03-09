Missouri Soybeans backs Kehoe for governor

The Missouri Soybean Association endorsed Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in his 2024 gubernatorial bid Thursday, noting his advocacy for the agriculture industry.

“I’m proud to receive this important early endorsement for governor from Missouri Soybean Association and stand with their hardworking farmers as we work to make Missouri’s agriculture industry the best it can be,” Kehoe said. “Soybean farmers and their industry’s extraordinary economic impact in Missouri as one of our top commodities cannot be understated. Their success is Missouri’s success and we all have a critical role to play to ensure these hardworking producers have the tools they need to be successful.”

“It’s critical that we have a friend of agriculture in the Capitol, serving with as much passion to better the industry as we are through the association,” said Matt Wright, the Missouri Soybean Association president. “Soybean producers are faced with issues every day that heavily impact the way we operate on our family farms. Having Kehoe in office offers our growers relief from stifling state policy.”

Kehoe has also recently been endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Kehoe announced his candidacy in March 2021.

As of the latest filing reports, Kehoe reported having more than $483,000 cash on hand after bringing in about $208,000 last period.

The American Dream PAC, which supports Kehoe reported nearly $900,000 cash on hand. It brought in more than $517,000 last period.