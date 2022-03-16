Fraternal Order of Police Announces Tim Garrison, Chairman of Community Member Team

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) comprised of 8,000 full-time rank-and-file law enforcement officers, announced Tim Garrison, former U.S. Attorney, and federal and military prosecutor, as Chairman of the Community Member Team.

“Back The Blue isn’t just a catchy slogan; it’s a call to action that we all must answer,” said Tim Garrison, former U.S. Attorney.

It is part of the Missouri FOP’s initiative to encourage Missourians to become “Community Members” and partners with one of the 30 local lodges that provide support to their respective membership. “As a former military prosecutor, federal prosecutor, and United States Attorney, I witnessed the bravery, skill, and effectiveness of law enforcement officers across the country and here in Missouri,” said Tim Garrison. “I worked alongside them to stop the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, rescue the victims of human trafficking, and end gang violence.”

The initiative is part of the FOP’s work to push back on the defund the police movements supported by some Missouri politicians. Garrison continued, “That’s why I am proud to join the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police as Chairman of their Community Member Team.”

This project allows individuals not working in law enforcement to become part of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and help their efforts to care for injured police, support the families of officers killed in the line of duty, improve community education efforts, and advocated for pro-law enforcement public policy.

“We encourage all Missourians to join us as Community Members of the FOP and make a stand to defend and promote Missouri’s front-line law enforcement officers,” said Jay Schroeder, Executive Vice President of Missouri FOP. “As an FOP community member, you are joining a dedicated effort to support the families and efforts of the Missouri FOP—strengthening support for Missouri’s law enforcement officers in every way possible.”

Community Members of the FOP will be involved in: Directly supporting Missouri’s front-line law enforcement officers and their families, supporting public relations, legislative, and educational efforts to support the law enforcement community, assist family members in instances where police officers have been killed in the line of duty, support the annual service held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City to honor law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty, contribute to FOP scholarship opportunities for dependents of law enforcement officers.