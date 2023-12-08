Tashayla Person Joining Catalyst

JEFFERSON CITY – Former Quality Schools Coalition vice president Tashayla Person is joining Catalyst as part of the Missouri firm’s growing strategic government relations practice.

Catalyst founder Danny Pfeifer today announced thatPerson will focus on state government affairs in Missouri‘s State Capitol.

“Tashayla Person understands the emerging issues impacting our clients in Missouri and across the heartland and will deliver the legislative and regulatory results they want,” said Pfeifer, Catalyst founder. “Tashayla’s experience in government as well as creating and executing effective, impactful and winning strategies will help our clients achieve their goals and provide Catalyst with another edge in our influence management initiatives. We are thrilled to welcome Tashayla to our winning Catalyst team.”

“Catalyst is the best in the business,” Person said. “I am honored to join this tremendous team of professionals who are difference-makers in Jefferson City and capitals across the country.”

Person before serving as vice president for policy at the Quality Schools Coalition Person served as director of public policy for the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City. She spent 5 years working for Senator Pat Roberts in his official office in Washington D.C. as the national security policy advisor and one year as a regional field director of the Third Congressional District for the Roberts’ Senate campaign.

Person is a graduate of the United States Naval War College and Kansas State University.