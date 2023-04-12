Listen as Scott gives his midweek update. Scott is joined by special guest, business manager at the St. Louis County Police Association Matt Crecelius. Both men cover a wide range of topics, including crime in St. Louis, the Senate and more.
TWMP Midweek Update – April 12, 2023
