TWMP Midweek Update – April 12, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 12, 2023

Listen as Scott gives his midweek update. Scott is joined by special guest, business manager at the St. Louis County Police Association Matt Crecelius. Both men cover a wide range of topics, including crime in St. Louis, the Senate and more.

