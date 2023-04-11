OpEd: Rep. Richey defends DEI language in house budget

To the Honorable Citizens of Missouri,

Inspect the fruit of “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion” (DEI) initiatives and you’ll find it is increasingly diseased. Far from growing a cultural impulse for harmony and respectful diversity, it’s result is poisonous division.

The reason for this, in part, is the fact that DEI, like its cousin ESG, is the public face for the caustic principles propagated by CRT. From parents to political insiders, from employees to sociologists, from former DEI proponents to C-suite occupants, there’s growing dissatisfaction with the radical, Neo-marxist agenda within DEI.

Two weeks ago I, along with House colleagues, added language to Missouri’s budget that prohibits the expenditure of taxpayer resources on divisive DEI initiatives, within state government. It’s been said that this effort “was not well thought out,” or that it was “a political stunt.” I disagree.

Sloppy governance and stunts are waste of time. The most efficient and effective way to eradicate the influence of DEI is to prohibit its funding. The way you prohibit its funding is through the budget’s language. We’re not affecting the private sector’s contracts, tax credits, or reimbursements within social services. We’re simply saying no to DEI’s presence within intradepartmental initiatives. It’s really just that simple.

Your tax dollars should not be used to promote Neo-marxist ideology, especially when DEI proponents are, on record, striving to undermine Western values and civilization. According to popular DEI proponents, their initiatives are necessary to address racism within math, English language structures, the traditional family, Western jurisprudence, and even logic.

They are pressing for quotas, the silencing of opposing viewpoints, and the overhaul of language itself. Though the private sector must work this out for themselves, it’s well within our responsibility as members of Missouri’s GeneralAssembly to put a stop to DEI within state government.

State employees shouldn’t be subjected to the divisive rhetoric of DEI. Claims of micro-aggressions, the institution of subtle quotas in hiring and promotions, and compulsory speech regarding the transgender movement are not appropriate within the departments and agencies of Missouri. Additionally, it’s unacceptable for the Biden administration to force our state to indulge federal DEI apostles. State bureaucracy must cease its dance with DEI.

I don’t play political games. I’m compelled by principles. As a citizen of this great state, please know that I take your freedom of conscience and speech seriously. Modern versions of Marx and Engels shouldn’t be allowed to turn state government into their playground. I’m committed to standing with my colleagues in opposition to DEl’s divisive agenda. There’s no time for political cowardice; now is the time for convictional leadership.

Respectfully,

Missouri Representative Doug Richey District 39