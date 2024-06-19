Missouri Hospital Association endorses Mike Kehoe

The Missouri Hospital Association has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe for governor. Kehoe was selected for his track record as a leader in the Missouri Senate, and as the current Lieutenant Governor, of working with hospitals to improve health care and health for all Missourians.

“Mike Kehoe supports hospitals’ efforts to improve Missourians’ health and will provide stable leadership as hospitals treat patients and serve their communities,” said Jon D. Doolittle, MHA President and CEO. “To have real leadership in the Governor’s Mansion is incredibly important, and we have an opportunity to have a true servant leader give of himself.”

The endorsement comes as the MHA Board of Trustees voted on Monday. MHA President and CEO Jon Doolittle says Kehoe shares MHA’s values and has the record to prove it.

“We’re honored to partner with governments and other public service agencies to do that work for our patients,” Doolittle said. “We need serious, solutions-focused leadership to help us be ready to serve all day, every day. Mike Kehoe is serious about service and will lead Missouri in a stable way that inspires and enables others in their service to their neighbors and communities.”

Mike Kehoe has long been a supporter of furthering healthcare in the state. In 2019, Kehoe signed SB 275, establishing the Senior Services Growth and Development Program. The newer program is a part of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

“Health care is very important. Everybody expects to have access to it, but not everyone has access to it,” said Kehoe. “Rural health is one of the biggest issues we face. I think you need somebody who is not afraid to give solutions and try to figure it out. That’s what my forte is.

Kehoe has also been endorsed by the Missouri Corn Growers Association, Cattlemen’s Association, Farm Bureau, Missouri Soybeans, and the Missouri State Troopers Association. Kehoe will face Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Senator Bill Eigel in the August primary.

The Missouri Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association in Jefferson City that represents 139 Missouri hospitals focused on treating patients and serving their communities.