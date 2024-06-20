 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – June 19, 2024

By The Missouri Times on June 20, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Today Scott is joined by Sean Smith, a candidate for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District. Scott and Smith talk local KC politics, the future of the Royals and the race for a congressional seat.

