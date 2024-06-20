Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Today Scott is joined by Sean Smith, a candidate for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District. Scott and Smith talk local KC politics, the future of the Royals and the race for a congressional seat.
TWMP Midweek Update – June 19, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: E-Raffles Have Been a Game-Changer in Supporting Veterans and Their Families
- TWMP Column: Democrat House Seat Preview
- Missouri Hospital Association endorses Mike Kehoe
- This Week in #MOGOV
- Press Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of StatePress Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: E-Raffles Have Been a Game-Changer in Supporting Veterans and Their Families
- TWMP Column: Democrat House Seat Preview
- This Week in #MOGOV
- Press Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of StatePress Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State
- Opinion: The IRA Put Roadblocks Between Rural Americans and Their Medication
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: E-Raffles Have Been a Game-Changer in Supporting Veterans and Their Families
- TWMP Column: Democrat House Seat Preview
- Missouri Hospital Association endorses Mike Kehoe
- This Week in #MOGOV
- Press Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of StatePress Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State