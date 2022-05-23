Missouri Limestone Producers Association endorses Mike Kehoe for governor

The Missouri Limestone Producers Association (MLPA) announced their endorsement of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor of Missouri Monday morning. MLPA leadership cited Kehoe’s business background and career-long support for infrastructure as reasons for issuing the early endorsement for the 2024 election when Missouri will next vote for Governor.

“The board of Missouri Limestone endorsed Mike unanimously because he has the experience, character, and the ideal background to be our next governor,” Dan Kleinsorge, MLPA executive director said.

“Mike has built a business from the ground up, he has built a farm from the ground up, and he has served both as a Highway Commissioner and in elected office. He knows what he is doing and he knows how vital infrastructure is to Missouri’s economy,” Kleinsorge added.

MLPA has 44 limestone-producing members located in Missouri. 130 companies are associate members of MLPA and the members of MLPA employ over 1,000 Missourians in infrastructure jobs that provide the products needed for production of concrete and asphalt in Missouri.

“Missouri is a top-producing limestone state because of the important work of MLPA and I am proud to receive their early support,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “Limestone producers are the backbone of our infrastructure needs and an important partner in crafting common-sense policies that help grow Missouri’s economy. I want to thank MLPA for this important endorsement and look forward to working with them on solutions to make Missouri a national leader in infrastructure.”

Kehoe has recently received a number of early endorsements from other leading advocacy organizations.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Agribusiness Association, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters have all endorsed Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor.

The Kehoe campaign plans to make additional announcements from statewide organizations over the coming months.

To learn more about MLPA you can visit their website, here.