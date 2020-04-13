Missouri recalls 48K masks given to first responders in April

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has recalled nearly 50,000 masks given to first responders earlier this month, Director of Public Safety (DPS) Sandy Karsten announced Monday.

Karsten said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) recalled 48,000 KN95 masks given to first responders on April 2 and April 8 because testing found “some of these masks did not meet standards.”

The notice went out to “local law enforcement and fire service partners across the state” on Monday afternoon, Karsten said.

It’s unclear what standards the masks failed to meet, how many masks SEMA has collected at this time, or where they originated. Karsten made the announcement during Gov. Mike Parson’s Monday coronavirus briefing, a daily event that does not allow reporters to ask questions in real-time.

A DPS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Karsten said the state already has measures in place for the personal protective equipment procurement (PPE), including checking references and requesting samples or photographs of the product.

Since the recall, the state will put together a working group made up of members of DPS, SEMA, the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Office of Administration, and the Attorney General’s Office, Karsten said.

She speculated more steps could be added to the state’s procurement review process following the working group’s analysis.

At least 4,388 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 114 have died, Missouri’s health department said Monday afternoon.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.