Missouri State Highway Patrol highway fund expenditures in compliance with state law, audit finds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol only spent $186.4 million of its $262 million allocation from the State Highways and Transportation fund during the 2021 fiscal year, according to a new report from Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The audit did not include an overall rating due to its limited scope, according to the Auditor’s Office, though it found the patrol to be in compliance with state statutes governing the use of highway funds.

The patrol (MSHP) spent more than $2.6 million from the fund for non-highway activities during the fiscal year, according to the audit. Expenditures included funding for crime labs, equipment expenses, gas, and fringe benefits.

Additionally, MSHP spent about $1.6 million on highway-related activities than was provided for in the fund, the audit found, though those expenses were offset by other appropriations.

“To determine whether the MSHP complied with the limitations on the use of highway funds, we reviewed the MSHP calculations of amounts expended from the State Highway Fund for non-highway activities and the amounts expended by the MSHP for highway-related activities from other funding sources,” the audit, publicized Wednesday, said. “We concluded the MSHP is in compliance with legal provisions related to the use of highway funds.”

A spokesperson for the MSHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MSHP spent about $46 million of its $78.8 enforcement personal service fund and $1.27 million of its $1.29 million expense and equipment fund for crime labs, according to the audit. More than $2.8 million was spent on gas expenses — about $2 million less than was appropriated.

Galloway’s office examined the patrol’s calculations of amounts spent on highway-related activities, conducted interviews with staff, and performed sample testing to compile the audit. The audit covered expenses incurred through June 30.

The Missouri Legislature appropriated more than $260 million in funding for the 2022 fiscal year. Lawmakers will begin the budget process for next year when session gets underway next week.

Galloway, the sole statewide Democratic elected official, is not running for re-election to the position next year.

