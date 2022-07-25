#MOSEN round-up: 7/25

Jefferson City, Mo. — With the Senate primary elections soon drawing to a close, the Missouri Times will put out daily updates on how each candidate is spending their final week on the campaign trail.

Republican Candidates

Eric Schmitt: Schmitt held three rallies over the weekend with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, though he didn’t have any events on Monday.

The Attorney General is setting up for a flurry of events being held from Wednesday through next Monday in what he’s calling the “Save America Tour.” Schmitt’s last-minute tour will start in the Ozarks and range from St. Joseph, Mo. to St. Louis.

With the most cash on hand, he’s expected to flood the airwaves this week.

Vicky Hartzler: Congresswoman Hartzler spent her last Monday before the primary election continuing her Heartland Tour in the Kansas City area. Starting in Liberty, Mo., Hartzler made a stop in Plattsburg before heading to the great northwest in Maryville.

Hartzler will end her evening with an event in Lee’s Summit, Mo. participating in the “Faith and Freedom Summit.”

Hartzler may be trying to reel in more voters in her home market of Kansas City while doubling down on the religious voter base already supporting her.

Billy Long: Congressman Long spent his day at a veteran’s event in Kansas City.

Mark McCloskey: McCloskey spent the day traveling to the Joplin area. His camp is gearing up for a meet and greet in Joplin tomorrow.

McCloskey said he is “trying to meet as many human beings as possible,” in his last week before the primary. He added that he’s doubled his radio ad spending as the race draws to a close.

Eric Greitens: Former Gov. Eric Greitens’ team did not respond to requests for information on his campaign. The embattled candidate does not have any event information on his candidate website or his Facebook.

Greitens will make a radio appearance Monday evening at 6 p.m. with Pete Mundo on KCMO talk radio for Mundo’s “Politics and a Pint” show.

Democrat Candidates

Trudy Busch Valentine: Busch Valentine did not have any events today, according to her website.

The Busch beer heiress has used her personal fortune to spend enormous amounts of money on advertisements lately. Since starting in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets, she has branched out to Columbia, Mo. and Springfield, Mo.

Busch Valentine is gearing up for three “PhoneBankathons” tomorrow, with no in-person events posted to her website.

Lucas Kunce: Kunce spent the day in the St. Louis suburbs, canvassing Webster Grove. He’s gearing up for a big run of rallies in Missouri’s metropolitan areas after holding a town hall in Southeast Missouri.

Kunce is being heavily outspent, though he is on the air in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield markets but has put a focus on digital content.

Kunce’s next event will be a rally in Columbia, Mo. on Wednesday.

Editorial Note: As the Aug. 2nd primary approaches, The Missouri Times will cover where each candidate spent their final days on the campaign trail

Featured Image: Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce at a campaign town hall in Southeast Missouri. (Courtesy of @LucasKunceMo/Twitter)