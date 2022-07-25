Trafalgar Group Poll has Hartzler and Schmitt close at top, Greitens continues fading

Jefferson City, Mo. — A new poll by the Trafalgar Group has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt leading the Republican candidates in Missouri’s Senate race.

Trafalgar, which has an A- rating from FiveThirtyEight, polled 1,059 likely Republican primary voters, with Schmitt getting 26.5% of the respondent vote. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is close behind at 24.4% of the poll’s vote. With the poll’s margin of error of 2.9%, Hartzler and Schmitt are incredibly close.

Trafalgar’s poll continues the trend of bad polling results for embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens has been the target of intense ad spending by the Show Me Values Political Action Committee, as well as suffering from details of his alleged child and domestic abuse coming to light.

With 20.2% of the respondent’s vote, Greitens is securely in third place, though still very much within striking distance of the nomination.

Trafalgar’s poll backs up results from the Remington Group, a less reputable pollster that also released a poll Monday.

Remington has a B rating from FiveThirtyEight and is owned by Jeff Roe, a political strategist associated with Schmitt.

Remington’s poll is much more bullish on Schmitt, as he garnered 32% of the vote in the poll. Hartzler’s numbers are almost identical, 24% in the Trafalgar poll and 25% in the Remington poll.

Remington polled a smaller amount of likely voters, 802, meaning the margin of error is higher. Regardless both polls show Greitens fading into third, garnering 18% of the vote in Remington’s results.

15.6% of the respondents in Trafalgar’s poll remain undecided, with no other candidates in double digits.

15.6% is a large portion of undecided voters with just over a week left until ballots are cast in the primaries, where that percentage goes could likely decide the race.

Featured Image: Attorney General Eric Schmitt (PROVIDED/ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE