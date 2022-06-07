Onder drops out of County Executive race in home county

St. Charles County, Mo. — Sen. Bob Onder ended his campaign for St. Charles County Executive Tuesday morning.
Onder, who represents Senate District 2 but is term-limited, declared his candidacy for the race in February.
“While I will continue to engage in public policy in order to serve our great county and our great country, after lengthy discussion, reflection and prayer, my wife Allison and I have concluded that it is not in the best interests of our family that I continue the race for St. Charles County Executive,” Onder said in a statement Tuesday morning.
The position is currently held by Steve Ehlmann who was first elected in 2007. Ehlmann is a former State Representative and State Senator where he served as the Republican floor leader for two years.
Ehlmann is running in the race as the incumbent, seeking a fifth term as county executive. There is no Democrat running in the County Executive race.
Onder, a member of the Senate’s conservative caucus, was heavily critical of Ehlmann during his short campaign. Onder went on to say he would now have more time to focus his attention on the race to replace him in the Senate, endorsing Rep. Nick Schroer.
Schroer represents House District 107, which includes parts of St. Charles County. Schroer faces Speaker Pro Tempore John Wiemann, who represents House District 103, in the Republican primary.
The winner of the Republican Senate primary will face Michael Sinclair, a Democrat who is running unopposed in his primary.
Onder’s full statement can be read below:
Featured Image: Sen. Bob Onder speaks in support of a 7-1 congressional redistricting map in Jefferson City, Mo on Feb. 7. Onder called the proposal that passed out of the House and a Senate committee a “Nancy Pelosi map.” (THE MISSOURI TIMES/KAITLYN SCHALLHORN)