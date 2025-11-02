Scott Faughn is joined remotely by Congressman Mark Alford. On the panel Scott is joined by Democratic strategist Chelsea Rodriguez, government strategist Sharon Jones, Representative Jim Schulte and Republican strategist Daniel Ellinger
This Week in Missouri Politics – November 2, 2025
