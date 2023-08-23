Op-Ed: Don’t be surprised if many Missouri Republicans rally behind Clay County for the Royals’ next move

Perhaps this is a no-brainer for politicos around the state, and here is why I think so.

Despite its Democrat roots, Clay County is a consistently red county in the Kansas City metro. Its government is run by conservatives and the Northland is a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

The reality is that the Royals are moving somewhere whether we like it or not. Most of us living in the Kansas City area feel like our region is on the move as well. There’s a lot of momentum. This transition for the Royals keeps that going.

I don’t live in Clay County, but I would certainly invest there over the downtown option.

In contrast, downtown Kansas City isn’t a place worthy of the additional headaches of cramped parking, traffic, and safety concerns. Besides, Kansas City already has the Power & Light District.

It’s probably time for Kansas City to let the Northland have something nice.

Clay and Platte counties have long helped foot the bill for taxpayers in Kansas City for little to no benefit. With Kansas City stretching into both counties, voters there are left with mostly taxation without representation.

Many Republicans in local, county, and state government are likely hopeful that the Royals choose Clay County over downtown. We can trust the government there. We can’t say the same for the leadership of Kansas City.

The North Kansas City ballpark village renderings have excited baseball fans throughout the Midwest! They portray a family, fan-friendly atmosphere not much different from what we enjoy now.

I don’t want to lose our beloved Kauffman Stadium, but it is time to move forward.

Please, Royals, I encourage you to invest in a place with a stable and sound future. Invest in Clay County!