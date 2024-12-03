Opinion: Elections are Over; It’s Time for Senator Hawley to Represent Missouri Workers and Small Businesses.

Senator Josh Hawley’s recent support for union-backed legislation marks a shift that may surprise many Missourians. Though he’s often positioned himself as a defender of workers, his recent legislative actions show he’s prioritizing the interests of union leaders over Missouri’s small businesses and the individual rights of workers. This is a blow to economic freedom, which is a cornerstone of the Republican platform and our great democracy. By aligning himself with measures that expand union influence by the elimination of secret ballots in union elections, Senator Hawley risks hurting the very Missourians he aims to represent.

In this session of Congress, Senator Hawley has endorsed policies that challenge core conservative principles. These policies include advocating for the elimination of secret ballots in union elections, undercutting Missouri’s franchise-based small business model, and effectively mandating union membership for many Missouri workers. Hawley also supported efforts that could roll back Missouri’s workers freedoms, which has long helped keep workers’ choices in their own hands. Now, by co-sponsoring the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, Hawley is joining with lawmakers from more union-heavy states to implement new regulations that will affect Missouri businesses directly.

The Warehouse Worker Protection Act, framed as a worker-safety initiative, introduces a series of burdensome regulations that could harm smaller businesses by increasing their costs and limiting operational flexibility. The bill’s sponsors assert that it exempts small businesses, but in practice, the exemptions may offer limited relief. Small Missouri businesses are still likely to face compliance challenges under the act, which could drive up costs and reduce job opportunities in warehouse and related industries, ultimately driving jobs out of America. These small businesses are the backbone of Missouri’s economy, as well as our nation’s.

One of the most concerning aspects of the legislation is its provision to create a new agency within the Department of Labor. This “Fairness and Transparency Office” would be tasked with investigating workplace practices and standards across the country, including in Missouri. While oversight can be beneficial, creating new layers of federal bureaucracy may result in more red tape for local businesses that already comply with safety regulations. By centralizing more control in Washington, D.C., the bill risks distancing decision-making from the local communities it affects.

Senator Hawley’s support for the Warehouse Worker Protection Act puts him at odds of groups like National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and local Chambers of Commerce that represents the independent, pro-business environment that characterizes Missouri. The decision to back such policies, perhaps to build alliances with union representatives, comes at a cost to Missouri’s small businesses and workers’ rights. By expanding the reach of union leadership, these measures restrict the choices of individual workers and impose new challenges for businesses operating on tight budgets.

Missouri’s economy depends on the flexibility and independence of small businesses. Many Missourians choose to work in environments where they have autonomy, whether through opting out of unions or through small business employment where direct communication with owners and managers is common. Measures that impose new rules from the federal level can disrupt this balance, ultimately impacting job growth and economic stability within the state, especially in our rural areas which are already struggling.

While I do support a majority of Senator Hawley’s other policies, this is over the line. Senator Hawley has an opportunity to reconsider his approach. Supporting workers does not require compromising the autonomy of Missouri’s businesses or the rights of individual workers to make their own choices. By working towards balanced, practical policies that protect both worker safety and business freedom, he could promote a model that truly benefits Missourians.

As Congress considers legislation affecting labor and business operations, it’s essential to recognize the importance of respecting local needs and conditions. Missouri’s economy thrives when small businesses are free from excessive federal regulation and workers are empowered to make their own choices about union membership. We hope that Senator Hawley will rethink his support for measures that expand union power at the expense of Missouri’s values and look toward solutions that strengthen our economy without compromising on worker rights and business autonomy.