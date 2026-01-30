Opinion: St. Charles residents deserve a tax break, and Kehoe is delivering

My focus has always been on policies that help local businesses grow and allow hardworking families to get ahead. That is why I support Governor Mike Kehoe’s plan to eliminate Missouri’s personal income tax. This proposal is about strengthening our local economy and giving people the freedom to keep more of what they earn.

St. Charles is powered by hardworking families. Many households across St. Charles County are feeling the pressure of rising costs. Housing, groceries, gas, and childcare all cost more than they did just a few years ago. When the state takes money out of every paycheck, it leaves families with fewer options and less stability. Ending the income tax allows parents to keep more of their pay and make decisions that are best for their households.

This plan also matters for small businesses. These are family-owned shops, contractors, manufacturers, and service companies that create jobs and invest back into our community. When income taxes take a bite out of earnings, it limits their ability to hire, expand, and compete. Eliminating the income tax gives these businesses more room to grow and more confidence to invest in the future.

I believe strongly that economic growth starts at the local level. When families have more disposable income, they spend it close to home. That supports local businesses, strengthens job markets, and builds stronger communities. This is not a theory; it is common sense grounded in how our local economy actually works.

Some critics of tax reform continue to defend the current system, but Missouri’s income tax was created for a very different time. It does not reflect how people work or how businesses operate today. Holding onto an outdated tax structure only puts Missouri at a disadvantage compared to states that have taken steps to lower tax burdens and encourage growth.

Eliminating the income tax must be done responsibly, and that means pairing tax relief with disciplined budgeting. State government should live within its means just like families and businesses do. We should focus on cutting waste, streamlining bureaucracy, and prioritizing core services.

This is ultimately about priorities. We can protect an old system that limits opportunity, or we can empower the people who drive our economy every day. I choose to stand with working families, local businesses, and entrepreneurs across the St. Charles area.

Governor Kehoe’s plan offers Missouri a chance to grow stronger and more competitive. By eliminating the personal income tax, we can create an environment where businesses thrive, families get ahead, and communities like St. Charles continue to grow and succeed.