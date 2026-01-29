Press Release: Conservative Ryan Hagedorn Announces Candidacy For Missouri State House District 127

Stockton, MO– Ryan Hagedorn has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives District 127. Hagedorn is seeking to represent Barton, Cedar, Dade, and Jasper counties.

“As your representative, I will champion secure borders, lower taxes, pro-family policies, and strong support for veterans,” said Hagedorn. “I’ll fight tooth and nail to ensure that our farmland won’t be sold to foreign adversaries like China or megacorporations to be turned into datacenters and solar farms that will drain our natural resources.”

Ryan Hagedorn is a 25-year old farmer located in Cedar County, Missouri. He has his own grass-fed, grass-finished beef and sheep operation, in addition to being a South Poll cow seedstock producer. Ryan has volunteered and worked on the campaigns of many conservatives, one of whom being Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Ryan attended college at the height of COVID and was kicked off his college campus for not adhering to tyrannical covid policies before transferring to Liberty University, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

Ryan enters the race having raised over $70,000 in donations last quarter. For more informationa bout Ryan Hagedorn and his campaign, please visit hagedornformo.com.