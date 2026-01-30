Press Release: St. Joseph at-large councilman Kenton Randolph announces campaign for second term

ST. JOSEPH, MO — Kenton Randolph, a lifelong St. Joseph resident and local business owner, has announced his candidacy for re-election to the St. Joseph City Council in the April 7 municipal election.

Randolph brings a real-world perspective to city government, shaped by decades of living, working, and raising a family in St. Joseph. As a small business owner, he understands firsthand the challenges facing working families and has consistently advocated for practical policies that reduce economic pressure, support job creation, and allow local businesses to grow and succeed.

“City government should be working just as hard as the people it serves,” Randolph said. “My goal is to ease the burden on working families and small businesses while making smart, responsible decisions with taxpayer dollars.”

While serving on the City Council, Randolph has focused on commonsense fiscal responsibility, supporting balanced budgets and opposing wasteful spending while protecting essential services. He has been a strong supporter of first responders and has worked to restore and maintain local infrastructure to keep St. Joseph safe, reliable, and positioned for long-term stability.

“At a time when many people feel disconnected from government, our community deserves leadership that listens, shows up, and delivers,” Randolph said. “I’m focused on practical solutions that put St. Joseph first and produce real results.”