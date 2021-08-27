Organic Certification Cost Share Program available for Missouri farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certification for their businesses. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year.

This year, Missouri received $32,950 in program funds to be used for the reimbursement of up to 50% of producers’ and handlers’ certification costs, with a maximum of $500 per certification scope.

The Department’s Agriculture Business Development Division has participated in the Organic Certification Cost Share Program since the USDA launched it more than 10 years ago.

To participate in the program, businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred Oct. 1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2021. Applications for cost share funds will be reimbursed in the order they are received until funds are exhausted or the eligibility period ends, whichever comes first. The Department is accepting applications through Nov. 1, 2021.

For an application or to learn more about the Organic Cost Share Program and to find other financial assistance opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.