P-EBT application deadline extended to August 20

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Social Services has extended the deadline for families to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to August 20, 2021. P-EBT helps families with students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the previous 2020-2021 school year cover the extra household food costs the pandemic caused. A child may be eligible for P-EBT if the school was not doing in-seat learning or had reduced hours at least five school days in a row due to COVID-19. The P-EBT benefit amount is based on the school’s report of time that was not in-seat learning. If most of the month was not in-seat learning, the monthly P-EBT benefit is $129.58, if only some of the month was not in-seat learning, the monthly P-EBT benefit is $77.75.

All families must apply to get the P-EBT benefit, regardless of whether or not they receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/Food Stamp benefits.

P-EBT benefits are available for the months of September 2020 through May 2021.

Families download the P-EBT application (aplicación en Español)

Each eligible student will get an EBT card in the student’s name with the lump sum P-EBT benefit amount for the school year. Ineligible families will receive a denial letter.

SNAP households with an eligible child under age six automatically get the P-EBT benefit added to the household’s existing EBT card. No application is necessary for P-EBT benefits for children under age six.

The completed and signed P-EBT application (aplicación en Español) can be emailed to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov, or mail it to:

Family Support Division

615 E. 13th Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

Visit dss.mo.gov for more P-EBT information.

Missourians can apply online for SNAP/Food Stamp benefits 24/7 by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or send the completed application and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.