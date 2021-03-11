Parson appoints Nathan Carroz as associate circuit judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Nathan A. Carroz as Associate Circuit Judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Kelly Broniec to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Mr. Carroz, of Montgomery City, currently serves as the Prosecuting Attorney of Montgomery County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Hannibal-LaGrange University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.