Parson appoints Sarah A. Castle as associate circuit judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Sarah A. Castle as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Gregory B. Gillis.

Ms. Castle, of Kansas City, currently serves as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Jackson County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.