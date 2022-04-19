Parson joins other governors in Border Strike Force group

Gov. Mike Parson joined with more than two dozen other governors to establish an “American Governors’ Border Strike Force,” billed as a way to combat drug and human trafficking.

The new group is billed to “help increase collaboration and improve intelligence sharing and analyses across participating states to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations and cartels, combat human smuggling, and stop the flow of illegal drugs to states.”

“The Biden administration has failed to secure our nation’s southern border, allowing millions of migrants and hundreds of thousands of pounds of illegal drugs to pour into the U.S,” Parson said. “Time and time again, Governors have tried to work with the White House to discuss real solutions to secure the border. Instead, our concerns have been ignored, crime is out of control, and illegal drugs continue to infect our communities and harm our kids. Today, Governors are stepping up once again to do what the federal government refuses to do: secure our communities and protect our citizens.”

This action by the group of governors comes as more than 221,000 migrants were encountered at the U.S.-Mexican border in March — the highest number in over 20 years, according to the Governor’s Office.

Additionally, more than 2 million migrants have been encountered within the last year at the U.S.-Mexican border, according to internal government estimates.

“The crisis at our southern border is out of control. In the absence of federal leadership, we will do what is required to help solve this growing problem and protect the people of Missouri,” Parson said.

The other states whose governors also signed on include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The director of the Department of Public Safety will be Missouri’s designee on the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. The agreement does not obligate states to expend funds.